Argentina ordered to pay between €8 billion and €18.2 billion for YPF expropriation, but Repsol already compensated

Posted By: The Corner 3rd April 2023

Bankinter | Argentina has been ordered to pay between €8 and €18.2 billion for the expropriation of YPF in 2012, Repsol (REP) will not receive any money.

Repsol was compensated years ago with €5,000 million in bonds from the Argentine government and will not receive any new compensation for the application of this sentence. The compensation will be received by the law firm and funds that have financed the lawsuit, and by the Argentinean Petersen family, a minority shareholder of YPF that was not compensated for the expropriation. The judgement can be appealed and the amount of compensation will be fixed in the settlement of the litigation.

Opinion of Bankinter’s research team:

Neutral news for Repsol, which has already been compensated and will not receive any more money from the eventual execution of this ruling.

