Banco Sabadell minority shareholders appear in file opened by CNMC on BBVA takeover bid

Alphavalue / Divacons | The Association of Minority Shareholders of Banco Sabadell (Aambs) requested to be considered an interested party in the file opened by the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC) in relation to the takeover bid that BBVA wants to launch on the bank.

The association has invoked the antitrust regulations to protect its right to be considered an interested party, as it is an entity that represents the minority shareholders of Banco Sabadell, who are the recipients of the takeover bid launched by BBVA.