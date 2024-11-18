Top Stories

Banco Sabadell minority shareholders appear in file opened by CNMC on BBVA takeover bid

TOPICS:
banco sabadell

Posted By: The Corner 18th November 2024

Alphavalue / Divacons | The Association of Minority Shareholders of Banco Sabadell (Aambs) requested to be considered an interested party in the file opened by the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC) in relation to the takeover bid that BBVA wants to launch on the bank.

The association has invoked the antitrust regulations to protect its right to be considered an interested party, as it is an entity that represents the minority shareholders of Banco Sabadell, who are the recipients of the takeover bid launched by BBVA.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.