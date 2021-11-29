Banco Sabadell mulls putting Barcelona corporate HQ on the market for over 100 M€

Alphavalue | Banco Sabadell (SAB) is mulling putting its Barcelona corporate headquarters (Torre Sabadell) on the market for over 100 million euros. The building is located in the intersection of Avenida Diagonal and Calle Balmes.

Meanwhile, on Thursday December 2nd, the bank will inform employees who have asked to leave the entity whether their request to be part of the ERE has been accepted or not. That said, their leaving date will be communicated afterwards, according to a report by the UGT union.

After the falls in the stock price on Friday, the recommendation is raised to “Buy”.