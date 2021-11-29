Top Stories

Banco Sabadell mulls putting Barcelona corporate HQ on the market for over 100 M€

Banco Sabadell Barcelona HQBanco Sabadell mulls sale of Barcelona HQ

Posted By: The Corner 29th November 2021

Alphavalue | Banco Sabadell (SAB) is mulling putting its Barcelona corporate headquarters (Torre Sabadell) on the market for over 100 million euros. The building is located in the intersection of Avenida Diagonal and Calle Balmes.

Meanwhile, on Thursday December 2nd, the bank will inform employees who have asked to leave the entity whether their request to be part of the ERE has been accepted or not. That said, their leaving date will be communicated afterwards, according to a report by the UGT union.

After the falls in the stock price on Friday, the recommendation is raised to “Buy”.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.