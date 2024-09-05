Banco Santander, Global Sponsor of Formula I

Banco Santander has ‘returned’ to Formula One, but this time as Global Sponsor of the competition, thus interrupting its presence in the Ferrari team, which was so successful during its first sponsorship during the presidency of the late Emilio Botín. The entity now headed by Ana Botín is expanding its investment, becoming the company’s global sponsor and official bank.

The international entity, based in Santander, announced this Wednesday the agreement as sponsor and official bank of Formula 1. The commitment will begin in 2025 and will last for several years.

“This alliance will strengthen the bank’s visibility in its core markets, where it will see the Santander and Openbank brands, Europe’s largest 100% digital bank by deposits and which will be launched in the United States this year,” says an official statement from the bank….

“The bank’s logos will be seen on circuit billboards at Grand Prix events in Santander’s core markets: the United States, Brazil, Mexico, Spain, the United Kingdom, among others. The bank will also provide Formula 1 fans with exclusive content and other activations through the sponsorship,” he adds.

Formula 1 is one of the most watched sports in the world, with a cumulative global audience of 1.35 billion in 2023, according to Nielsen. Sixty percent of this audience is in Santander’s core markets, with a growing reach in the United States and in young audiences around the world. F1 has 24 Grands Prix in 20 countries, many of them in Santander’s core markets in Europe and the Americas.