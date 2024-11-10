Banco Santander reduces stake in Quasar to less than 10%

Alphavalue / Divacons | The US Securities and Exchange Commission launched an investigation into the Cantabrian bank in relation to the unauthorised use of the Whatsapp application among its investment bankers, according to Expansión yesterday.

In other news, Banco Santander has reduced its stake in Quasar, the company it created in 2017 to dispose of Banco Popular’s real estate assets after taking over the bank, to below 10%. According to Bloomberg, the future of Quasar is now in the hands of Blackstone, which, from the outset, held a majority stake of 51% and has long since taken control of the company.

This is the latest move by the bank to simplify its structure in the servicer market. In July, it announced the sale of its 15% stake in Aktua to Intrum, while in October 2022 it announced its exit from doValue, where it also held a 15% stake.