Top Stories

Banco Santander Reports Attributable Profit Of €8,124 Million For 2021

TOPICS:
Banco Santander office

Posted By: The Corner 2nd February 2022

Banco Santander achieved an attributable profit of €8,124 million in 2021, which compares to an attributable loss of €8,771 billion in 2020, when the bank made a non-cash adjustment to the valuation of goodwill and deferred tax assets (DTAs). The 2021 attributable profit is 25% higher in current euros than in 2019, before covid. Excluding net charges of €530 million for restructuring costs already announced in Q1 2021, underlying profit for 2021 was €8,654 million, up 78% versus the previous year. In the fourth quarter alone, the bank achieved an attributable and underlying profit of €2,275 million, up 5% versus the previous quarter and the highest underlying profit in a single quarter in the last 12 years.

The bank’s strong performance was driven by an activity rebound, with loans and deposits growing 4% and 6% respectively, which led to a solid growth in net interest income and net fee income. There was also an improvement in credit quality, which enabled a normalisation of the level of loan-loss provisions, down 37%. That was partly due to a release of overlay provisions due to the pandemic of c.€750 million, reflecting a general improvement in the economies in which Santander operates and the positive performance of portfolios.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.