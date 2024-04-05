Top Stories

Bank of America regains 5.32% stake in Bankinter

The Corner

Link Securities| Bank of America has raised its stake in Bankinter’s capital back to 5.32%, after reducing it to zero at the end of March, according to National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) records, Expansión reports today. The US bank clarifies that it has notified this stake because it has exceeded the exemptions provided by law and has specified that the purchases are not made on its own behalf, but on behalf of another client, whom it has not identified.

In total, they represent some 47.2 million shares which, at the current price at which Bankinter is listed, is a package valued at €326.6 million.

