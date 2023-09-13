BBVA doubles green bond issues in 2022 (€4,723m)

CdM | The new Green and Social Bonds Report 2022 published by BBVA (BBVA) highlights that in the last year the bank doubled the number of green bonds issued. Since 2018, the financial institution has issued eight green bonds for a total amount of €4,723 million, half of these issues occurred last year for a value of €1,688 million.

The report states that by the end of 2022, BBVA’s parent company had issued eight green bonds for a total amount of €4,723m for projects related to renewable energy (55%), sustainable transport (18%), green buildings (15%), energy efficiency (3%) and others such as water and waste management. The projects financed and refinanced by BBVA’s green bonds have avoided a total of 1,516,738 tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions (equal to the amount of emissions from 749,006 cars in a year), treated a volume of 25,641,813 m3 of water (equal to the annual water consumption of 528,207 Spanish citizens) and treated 549,726 tonnes of waste (equivalent to the annual waste generated by 1,243,724 million people).

Last year, the bank achieved its first issue with the green seal for a senior preferred debt bond and the largest ever for a Spanish financial issuer with this label, for a value of 1,250 million euros.

In the case of social bonds, BBVA has two bonds for a total amount of €2,000 million. Specifically, the funds received from the Covid-19 Social Bond, worth 1,000 million euros, have been allocated to 32,406 companies, mostly micro-enterprises, and a total of 33,994 employees have benefited.

As regards the issue of a social bond for an amount of €1,000 million, more than three and a half million people have potentially benefited from the second social bond issued by BBVA in 2021, including 2,159,014 potential beneficiaries of essential health services and 814,580 of affordable basic infrastructures, among other impacts.