Top Stories

BBVA obtains authorisation from Mexican Competition Commission for Banco Sabadell takeover bid

TOPICS:
bbva sabadell fusion 2

Posted By: The Corner 27th December 2024

Norbolsa | BBVA (BBVA) has already received the green light from the Mexican Competition Commission (Cofece) for its takeover bid for Banco Sabadell (SAB).

On Monday, the Mexican regulator gave the bank the go-ahead, which has determined that the notified operation is unlikely to affect the process of competition and free economic concurrence. BBVA’s transaction with Sabadell includes the indirect acquisition of Sabadell’s Aztec subsidiary and the rest of its subsidiaries. With Cofece’s approval, BBVA now has the approval of all the international competition authorities involved in the transaction.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.