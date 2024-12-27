BBVA obtains authorisation from Mexican Competition Commission for Banco Sabadell takeover bid

Norbolsa | BBVA (BBVA) has already received the green light from the Mexican Competition Commission (Cofece) for its takeover bid for Banco Sabadell (SAB).

On Monday, the Mexican regulator gave the bank the go-ahead, which has determined that the notified operation is unlikely to affect the process of competition and free economic concurrence. BBVA’s transaction with Sabadell includes the indirect acquisition of Sabadell’s Aztec subsidiary and the rest of its subsidiaries. With Cofece’s approval, BBVA now has the approval of all the international competition authorities involved in the transaction.