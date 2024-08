Alphavalue / Divancons | The Spanish financial institution has informed the US SEC that Sabadell is omitting information and hindering the takeover bid. On the other hand, the Bank of Spain has sent a report to the ECB where it concludes that the operation does not create a problem for financial stability, because the solvency and liquidity of the new group are guaranteed. The ECB will issue its opinion in September. The operation could last until the middle of 2025.