Bertrand Boudewijn and Leonard Peter Shore resign as independent directors of Cellnex citing “irreconcilable differences”

Cellnex

Posted By: The Corner 5th April 2023

In a Significant Event communicated to the CNMV, the Board of Directors of Cellnex (CLNX) informed that it has received the resignations of Mr Bertrand Boudewijn Kan and Mr Leonard Peter Shore, in their capacity as independent directors, citing “irreconcilable differences with the Board in relation to the management, governance and succession process of the Company”.

In their announcement, Mr Bertrand Boudewijn Kan and Mr Leonard Peter Shore stated that “it has been a pleasure and a privilege to work with such a talented team of people and to have been involved in making Cellnex what it is today. Its acquisitions, financings, organisation and its most recent strategic pivot have culminated in a truly unique and focused European infrastructure business. I wish the company all the best for the future.” The company, meanwhile, stated that it is deeply grateful for their contribution to the development of Cellnex, and wishes them good luck both personally and professionally. Both resignations were effective immediately as of April 4th 2023.

