Democrat candidate Joe Biden has overtaken President Donald Trump in the race for the state of Georgia, one of six still to be decided since Tuesday’s U.S. elections. According to the main media outlets, the former vice president’s lead over Trump is now just 917 votes, with 99 percent of the count completed. As it stands, Biden would have gathered 49.39 percent of the vote and the Republican candidate 49.37 percent.

Fox News has already updated its map of the US to indicate that Georgia seems to be inclining towards the Democrat side in this election. Biden’s eventual victory in Georgia would give him 16 votes in the polling station, leaving him just one short of the majority of 270. Currently, the Democrat candidate has 253 votes. Fox News has increased that number to 264 since it includes Arizona. It would be a milestone since no Democrat candidate in Georgia has won since Bill Clinton did just that in 1992. The state is one that has been the subject of lawsuits by Donald Trump’s campaign team.



So the outcome is on track to go to court following accusations of fraud by Donald Trump and his team. Then the consequent lawsuits to stop the recount in states where the Republican candidate is lagging behind and request a recount in states where he has already been found to be the loser. Large national networks such as ABC, NBC and CBS interrupted Trump’s statement where he was making the accusations of fraud, while so far without any evidence of this. Although some incidents have been recorded, the country is awaiting relatively calmly for the election result. The same is true of the markets, with the S&P 500 heading into its best week since April.