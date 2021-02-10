BME To Bring 22 Spanish Small & Medium Cap Companies Together With European Investors In Frankfurt

Fernando Rodríguez | BME bring 22 spanish small&medium cap companies together with european investors in the fourteenth edition of the Frankfurt European Midcap Event, that started yesterday. BME is a regular sponsor of this annual event, that aims to bring into contact medium and small capitalisation companies from different European countries with more than 75 investors interested in this profile of issuers.

A total of 22 companies are attending, 13 of them from the main market (Soltec, Indra, CAF, Grenergy, Aedas Homes, Atresmedia, Liberbank, Global Dominion, Sacyr, Metrovacesa, Mediaset, Ence and Neinor Homes) and 9 from BME Growth (Atrys Health, Holaluz, Phacephi, Cuatrochenta, Making Science, Netex, Plásticos Compuestos, Lleida.net and Greenalia). Together they have a market value of more than 12 billion euros. With this initiative, BME “aims to enhance the visibility of these companies’ fundamentals and their corporate governance in the market and provide analysts and investors with direct access to their management, which will result in greater liquidity and financing potential.”

This international meeting complements BME’s other regular actions to support listed companies in the Spanish market, on this occasion giving them access to European investors, mainly German. The event takes place within the framework of the BME 4Companies project, which aims to provide the services and tools necessary for listed companies to achieve their growth and financing objectives in the stock market’s environment of transparency and efficiency.