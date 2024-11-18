Top Stories

Brookfield closes refinancing of Grifols debt for €11,000 million with Deutsche Bank and Banco Santander

Posted By: The Corner 18th November 2024

Link Securities | The Canadian private equity fund Brookfield has taken a definitive step to take control of GRIFOLS (GRF) through a takeover bid for 65% of the capital, as reported on Thursday by the newspaper ElConfidencial.

According to sources close to the operation, the fund closed with Deutsche Bank and Banco Santander (SAN) the refinancing of the company’s debt of €11,000 million, the largest syndicated loan signed in Spain. This agreement paves the way for the launch of the takeover bid for the blood plasma manufacturing group.

According to these sources, Deutsche Bank and Santander are the ones who have led the granting of the new credit line, which Brookfield had set as an essential condition for subsequently presenting a takeover bid for all shareholders outside the Grifols family. Now, both the German and Spanish banks are going to open the credit to other international financial institutions, which have participated in the process of selecting the directors of the issue.

