Brookfield fund extends study process for another month to decide whether to present takeover bid for Grifols

Bankinter | Brookfield has not obtained the necessary funds to present the takeover bid nor has it reached an agreement with the banks to refinance Grifols’ debt, which amounts to around €10,000 million, so it is to extend one more month the study process to decide whether to present a takeover bid for Grifols.

Opinion of the analysis team: Negative news. On 8 July, we learned that Brookfield was analysing a takeover bid for Grifols. More than two months have passed since then, and this new delay increases the uncertainty as to whether the fund will submit a bid for Grifols.

We reiterate our Sell recommendation.