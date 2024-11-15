Brookfield obtains funds to refinance Grifols’ near €10,000 million debt

Bankinter | The Brookfield fund has agreed a syndicated loan for €11,000M with Santander and Deutsche Bank to finance Grifols’ €9,850 million of gross financial debt (and €9,200 million of net debt)

Analysis team’s opinion: Positive news that improves the prospects for Brookfield to present the takeover bid for Grifols that it has been studying since July. The funds from the syndicated loan will be used to refinance the current debt. The fund needs another €5,000 million to be able to buy the shares from minority shareholders. The Grifols family will maintain its 31% stake in the company’s capital.