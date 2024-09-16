Top Stories

Brookfield seeks €2 billion in capital for possible takeover bid for Grifols

Posted By: The Corner 16th September 2024

Norbolsa | Brookfield seeks €2,000 million of capital for the eventual takeover bid for Grifols. The funds would be used to alleviate the group’s financial burden.

Currently in the analysis phase, if it goes ahead it will be the largest operation of the year in Spain. To this end, Brookfield has held talks with some of the world’s leading sovereign wealth funds, including Abu Dhabi’s ADQ and Singapore’s GIC, as reported by Bloomberg, but no agreement has been reached so far. The fund’s aim is to ease the financial burden of the deal.

