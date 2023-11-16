Top Stories

Brussels revises GDP growth downwards, eurozone industrial production falters

TOPICS:
Eurozona PMIs chunguis

Posted By: The Corner 16th November 2023

Bankinter: The European Commission has revised its growth forecasts for 2023 and 2024. downwards GDP: +0.6% and +1.2% in 2023 and 2024 vs. +0.8% and +1.3% previously. CPI: +5.6% and +3.2% vs. 5.6% and +2.9% previously. (ii) Industrial Production showed weakness again in September: -6.9% vs. -6.3% expected and -5.1% previously.

Assessment: The downward revision by the European Commission shows the slowdown of the economy registered by some macroeconomic indicators such as Industrial Production. These data reinforce the idea that we have reached the end of the rate hike cycle and that the next move will be downwards. In fact, the market is already discounting rate cuts in 2Q23.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.