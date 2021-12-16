Brussels To issue €50 Bn By June To Finance Next Generation Fund

The European Commission plans to issue €50 billion in long-term bonds between January and June 2022, to be complemented by a dozen auctions of short-term bills, to cover the financing needs for the first half of next year under the ‘NextGenerationEU’ recovery fund.

So far, Brussels has already raised 71 billion euros to finance the recovery programme, which will involve a historic disbursement of more than 800 billion euros until 2026.

The Commission also plans to raise €250 billion in green bonds, for which the first issue of €12 billion received eleven times more demand.

In addition, it currently has around €20 billion in EU debt in circulation. On this basis, the Commission has paid out €54.1 billion to EU countries as pre-financing under the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism and over €6 billion in relation to other EU programmes also receiving NextGenerationEU funding, fully addressing all payment claims by 2021.