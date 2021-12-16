Top Stories

Brussels To issue €50 Bn By June To Finance Next Generation Fund

TOPICS:
EU recovery fund

Posted By: The Corner 16th December 2021

The European Commission plans to issue €50 billion in long-term bonds between January and June 2022, to be complemented by a dozen auctions of short-term bills, to cover the financing needs for the first half of next year under the ‘NextGenerationEU’ recovery fund.

So far, Brussels has already raised 71 billion euros to finance the recovery programme, which will involve a historic disbursement of more than 800 billion euros until 2026.

The Commission also plans to raise €250 billion in green bonds, for which the first issue of €12 billion received eleven times more demand.

In addition, it currently has around €20 billion in EU debt in circulation. On this basis, the Commission has paid out €54.1 billion to EU countries as pre-financing under the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism and over €6 billion in relation to other EU programmes also receiving NextGenerationEU funding, fully addressing all payment claims by 2021.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.