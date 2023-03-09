Caixabank obtains banking licence in Italy and opens branch in Milan

Link Securities | Caixabank (CABK) has obtained a banking licence in Italy and has opened a branch in the country, located in Milan, with which the entity strengthens its international banking business, according to the Efe agency.



The bank now has seven branches operating worldwide, located in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Poland and Morocco.

The banking licence in Italy will allow the bank to offer multiple financial and banking services for large companies, such as current accounts, deposits, short and long-term financing, among others. With the opening of this office in Milan, the bank continues to strengthen its commitment to international business, as set out in its 2022-2024 Strategic Plan, which includes a target of doubling the loan portfolio of the international banking division from the 7,500 million euros with which it closed 2021 to 15,000 million euros in 2024.