Top Stories

Caixabank obtains banking licence in Italy and opens branch in Milan

TOPICS:
banks in Catalonia

Posted By: The Corner 9th March 2023

Link Securities | Caixabank (CABK) has obtained a banking licence in Italy and has opened a branch in the country, located in Milan, with which the entity strengthens its international banking business, according to the Efe agency.


The bank now has seven branches operating worldwide, located in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Poland and Morocco.
The banking licence in Italy will allow the bank to offer multiple financial and banking services for large companies, such as current accounts, deposits, short and long-term financing, among others. With the opening of this office in Milan, the bank continues to strengthen its commitment to international business, as set out in its 2022-2024 Strategic Plan, which includes a target of doubling the loan portfolio of the international banking division from the 7,500 million euros with which it closed 2021 to 15,000 million euros in 2024.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.