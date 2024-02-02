CaixaBank posts profit of €4.82 billion in 2023, up 53.9%, and will pay €2.89 billion dividend

CaixaBank Group posted an attributable net profit of €4.82 billion in 2023, up 53.9% against the €3.13 billion reported in 2022. The Group serves 20.1 million customers through a network of around 4,200 branches located across all of Spain and Portugal and has more than €600 billion in assets.

The Board of Directors has submitted a proposal to the General Shareholders’ Meeting for the payment of a cash dividend of €0.3919 gross per share against 2023 earnings, representing a cash pay-out of 60%. In addition, CaixaBank also plans to launch a new share buyback programme in the first half of 2024, as a further demonstration of CaixaBank’s financial strength.

José Ignacio Goirigolzarri, Chairman of CaixaBank, highlighted that “throughout 2023, CaixaBank has continued to support its clients, businesses and families, by financing their projects and managing their savings. And all this, through a business model that is committed to financial inclusion and supporting the most vulnerable segments of society”.

“This unique way of banking allows the Board of Directors to propose the payment of a dividend worth €2.89 billion, half of which will be reverted to society through ”la Caixa” Foundation and the FROB”, Goirigolzarri added.