Caixabank reaches, for first time and ahead of schedule, six million direct deposit of salary payments

Link Securities | The newspaper Expansión reports in today’s edition that Caixabank has reached for the first time in its history the milestone of six million direct deposit of salary payments thanks to its latest commercial campaign, reaching in seven months the target it had set for the whole year. At the end of 2022, CaixaBank had 5.8 million salaries paid in by direct debit. At the beginning of the year, the bank launched a commercial campaign throughout its network with the aim of increasing customer loyalty and overcoming this barrier.

The Catalan bank is the leader in this segment in Spain with a market share of more than 37%. In addition to increasing the number of payroll deposits, CaixaBank also aims to increase its market share to over 38%.