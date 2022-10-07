Top Stories

Calls Are Growing For A European Fiscal Programme

Posted By: The Corner 7th October 2022

Santander | Calls are growing for a European fiscal programme. Financed by joint SURE-style emissions guaranteed by member states. In this case, to combat the energy and security crisis as proposed in their open letter by EC Commissioners for Economy and Home Affairs Gentiloni and Breton last Monday.

Yesterday it was the turn of Von der Leyen, who called for the EU to seek other sources of funding to accelerate the shift towards less dependence on Russian gas and to combat the risk of fragmentation. In a similar vein came warnings from Spain and Belgium yesterday about the consequences for the EU single market of Germany’s huge €200 billion tax package announced last week (FT).

Complaints about unfair competition, distortions, especially vis-à-vis those countries with less fiscal space, etc. were very similar to those previously launched by Draghi and Viktor Orbán in Hungary.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.