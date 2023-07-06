Car sales in Spain in June up 13%, more than 100,000 units, but still below pre-pandemic levels

Intermoney| According to data published by the employers’ associations of manufacturers (Anfac), dealers (Faconauto) and sellers (Ganvam), car sales in Spain maintained a positive performance in June, with growth of 13.3%, accelerating the rate of increase of close-on 8% of the previous two months.

More than 101k vehicles were registered in June (the first time since December 2020 that the hundred thousand mark has been surpassed), bringing cumulative sales in the first six months of the year to over 505k units, up 24% compared to H1’22. Despite this strong rise and the highest figure in the last four years, sales are still well below pre-pandemic levels (down 27% compared to the same period in 2019).