Carlos Slim eyes taking control of Metrovacesa with FCC to then delist it from stock exchange

Metrovacesa

Posted By: The Corner 9th July 2023

Link Securities| The newspaper elEconomista.es reported on Tuesday that Mexican businessman Carlos Slim aspires to take control of Metrovacesa (MVC) with FCC and once he achieves this goal, one of his plans is to delist the developer from the stock market, as confirmed by various sources in the sector to elEconomista.es. This move would be strategic in order to be able to later propose a corporate operation to integrate Metrovacesa and Realia (RLIA), the real estate company already controlled by Slim, through FCC, with a 75.12% stake.

FCC, controlled by the Mexican businessman, is currently the third largest shareholder of Metrovacesa with 20.24% of the capital, behind Banco Santander (SAN) and BBVA (BBVA), which hold 49.36% and 20.84%, respectively.

The key to the fulfilment of Slim’s plans lies with BBVA, with which the Mexican businessman has already begun talks with a view to the future takeover bid that he intends to launch through FCC to take control of Metrovacesa, as confirmed by the same sources.

