Cepsa rebrands itself as Moeve to drive transformation and say goodbye to oil

Posted By: The Corner 31st October 2024

Cepsa has changed its name to Moeve, a rebranding that symbolizes its commitment to becoming a leader in the European energy transition and leaving behind its oil-related past. As part of its ‘Positive Motion’ strategy for 2030, this change also aims to accelerate its decarbonization and that of its clients, through an investment of up to €8 billion, of which more than 60% will be allocated to sustainable businesses, such as green hydrogen production, second-generation (2G) biofuels, and sustainable chemicals, as well as ultra-fast electric charging.

The CEO of the newly established Moeve, Maarten Wetselaar, stated that “today is a historic day for the family of more than 11,000 professionals that make up the company”… “I am excited to announce the change from a great brand, Cepsa, which has been with us for over 90 years, to tell the world that we are transforming into a different type of organization, Moeve, where most of its profits will come from sustainable activities by the end of this decade,” he added.

