Cepsa to invest €1 billion to build Europe’s largest green ammonia plant in San Roque

Cepsa will build the largest green ammonia plant in Europe at its San Roque Energy Park (Cadiz), thus accelerating its commitment to green hydrogen with an investment of €1 billion. With an annual production capacity of up to 750,000 tonnes, which could avoid the emission of three million tonnes of CO2, the facility is expected to be operational in 2027. It will also create 3,300 jobs, including direct, indirect and induced employment.

This project to reconvert its refineries from the oil company’s traditional business to this strategy for a vector for decarbonisation such as green hydrogen is part of the Andalusian Green Hydrogen Valley led by Cepsa.

The Andalusian Green Hydrogen Valley, the largest green hydrogen project presented in Europe – which will have a production capacity of 2 gigawatts (GW) – is Cepsa’s major strategic commitment, with an investment of €3,000 million – to which another €2,000 million should be added for a portfolio of renewable projects – and which will mean the creation of 10,000 jobs and a production capacity of 300,000 tonnes of green hydrogen, which will prevent the emission of six million tonnes of CO2.

The company is currently developing the basic engineering of the projects and the management of permits to start production in 2026 at its energy park in Palos de la Frontera (Huelva) and, in 2027, at its energy park in San Roque (Cadiz).

In addition to this investment, the group has signed collaboration agreements with the Norwegian company Yara Clean Ammonia and the Dutch company Gasunie for the supply of green ammonia and the distribution of hydrogen. With these new alliances, the group accelerates its leading role in the green hydrogen maritime corridor between the North and South of the Old Continent via the ports of Algeciras and Rotterdam.

The commitment to this strategic corridor has been blessed by the King and Queen of Spain, Felipe VI, and the King of Holland, William Alexander, who participated this Wednesday in an event with authorities from both countries and European businessmen in Algeciras (Cadiz).