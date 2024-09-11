China’s Envision to invest $1 billion to build hydrogen electrolyzer factory in Spain

Taking advantage of the visit of the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, to Beijing, China’s Envision announced on Tuesday an investment of $1 billion (just over €906 million) for the construction of a hydrogen electrolyzer factory in Spain, strengthening the country’s position in this market through the development of the first industrial park for green hydrogen and net zero technologies in Europe.

Construction of the facilities is expected to begin in the first half of 2026 and will create up to a thousand jobs, although the exact location of the factory is not yet known, although the company stresses that it is “working closely” with the Government to “identify an optimal site for its development”.

This plant will produce high capacity proton exchange membrane electrolyzers, low pressure alkaline electrolyzers and high pressure alkaline electrolyzers, essential for the electrolysis process, necessary in the production of green hydrogen, as well as other modular equipment.

Envision points out that the facility will run on locally generated clean energy: biomass, solar and wind power, creating a “totally ecological and sustainable” industrial ecosystem.

Envision sources confirm that this project is in addition to another announced in July 2022 in which Envision committed an investment of another €900 million for the construction of a renewable hydrogen plant in Alcazar de San Juan (Ciudad Real).