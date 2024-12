Banco Sabadell | The National Commission for Markets and Competition (CNMC) has rejected Aena’s proposal to raise airport charges by about 0.5% in 2025, admitting that the claims of some airlines were justified. It argues that Aena was too conservative in forecasting traffic, which has in fact gone up twice during the year.

Assessment: Negative news with limited impact. We already included this increase in our estimates and P.O. although given the small amount we do not expect a relevant impact.