CNMC warns government may impose new requirements that comply with law in third phase of analysis of BBVA-Sabadell takeover bid

Posted By: The Corner 20th June 2024

Norbolsa | The National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC) warned that the government may impose new requirements that comply with the rules in the third phase of the analysis of the takeover bid. In addition, the chairwoman, Cani Fernández, denied having suffered political pressure in the first weeks of the operation. She was also asked about the SME segment, and the chairwoman recalled that in the Bankia-CaixaBank merger this exposure was also relevant, so she does not expect to find anything new.

The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.