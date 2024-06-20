CNMC warns government may impose new requirements that comply with law in third phase of analysis of BBVA-Sabadell takeover bid

Norbolsa | The National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC) warned that the government may impose new requirements that comply with the rules in the third phase of the analysis of the takeover bid. In addition, the chairwoman, Cani Fernández, denied having suffered political pressure in the first weeks of the operation. She was also asked about the SME segment, and the chairwoman recalled that in the Bankia-CaixaBank merger this exposure was also relevant, so she does not expect to find anything new.