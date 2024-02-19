CNMV admits Amber EquityCo’s counter-offer for Applus+ for processing

Link Securities| The National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) agreed on 16 February 2024 to admit for processing, in accordance with the provisions of article 17 of Royal Decree 1066/2007, of 27 July, on the rules governing takeover bids, the application for authorisation filed on 14/09/2023 by Amber EquityCo, S.L.U. for the launch of a voluntary takeover bid for 100% of the shares of Applus (APPS), in competition with the bid made by Manzana Spain BidCo, S. L.U., which was authorised on 17/01/2024, on the understanding that the prospectus and the other documents submitted, following the amendment of its terms and conditions registered on 9/02/2024, the supplementary documentation registered on 27/09/2023, 26/01/2024 and 12/02/2024 and the update of 14/02/2024, comply with the provisions of the aforementioned article.

The admission of the aforementioned application for processing does not imply any pronouncement on the resolution on the authorisation of the offer, or any of its terms and conditions, which must be produced in accordance with the deadlines and other requirements set out in articles 21 and 41 of the aforementioned regulation.