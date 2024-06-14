Colonial gives CriteriaCaixa largest stake in its shareholding through €622 million capital increase

Link Securities | The REIT approved yesterday at the General Shareholders’ Meeting the entry of CriteriaCaixa in its capital through a capital increase of €622 million, Expansión reports. Pere Viñolas, CEO of Colonial, told shareholders that the company’s indebtedness will be consolidated at the levels achieved with this capital injection (leverage of 36.3% vs. 39.9% previously), while he expects earnings per share and the dividend to grow.

With this capital increase, Criteria becomes Colonial’s main shareholder, with 17% of the capital, followed by Qatar Investment Authority (16.0%); Finaccess (13.0%); PUIG (7.0%); and Santo Domingo (6.0%).