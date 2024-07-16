Competition authorities to allow Telefónica greater flexibility in commercial fibre offer following market share reduction in Spain

Norbolsa | The National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC) frees Telefónica from having to notify the launch of new products or promotions before going to market, which will allow the company greater flexibility in its commercial fibre offer. This is because following the ORA-MAS merger and the operator’s shrinking market share in Spain is causing the CNMC to relax its requirements on the operator.

The current methodology of the replicability test establishes different criteria to determine whether the prices of wholesale fibre optic offers charged by Telefónica to alternative operators allow them to compete in areas where the level of competition is lower. In this way, Telefónica sets wholesale prices freely and the only condition is to pass the replicability test, which assesses whether or not the prices of its direct and indirect fibre services meet this requirement.