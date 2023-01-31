Consensus remains optimistic, expecting +1.3% for Euro Stoxx 600 EPS.

Santander Corporate & Investment : First serious test for credit markets. After the several jars of cold water from the Fed and the ECB since Jackson Hole, the last one in mid-December, here comes a new test for the markets. And especially in the US in view of the 50bp cut still expected for 2H23. And with the equity market still not clear on the S&P500, with 70% of the 383 investors surveyed still anticipating falls (probably in 2H23 – Bloomberg).

For this reason, beyond the discounted 25bp for the FOMC and, above all, a forward guidance that gives us more clues about the expected proximity of the end of the cycle, the results of Apple, Meta or Exxon this week could be equally relevant.

In Europe, our equity strategists are not clear either and believe that the consensus remains optimistic, expecting +1.3% for the BpA of the €Stoxx600 (FactSet). Growth that would be added to the 18.5% of 2022e in an environment in which margins are still expected to be flat YoY despite strong input cost inflation and the gap with selling prices, especially in services, as revealed by the flash PMIs in January.

And, as our colleagues point out, the 50% growth in profits in 2023 vs 2019, or 10% YoY, would double the average annual rate of +5% of the last twenty years. Doubts about the sustainability of consumption driven by re-opening effects in an environment of economic stagnation (at best) and falling real disposable income are reasonable.

Santander Corporate & Investment | Primer test serio para los mercados de crédito. Tras los varios jarros de agua fría de la Fed y el BCE desde Jackson Hole, el último a mediados de diciembre, llega un nuevo test para los mercados. Y sobre todo en EEUU a la vista de los aún 50pb de recorte esperado para el 2S23. Y con el mercado de renta variable que aún no lo ve claro para el S&P500, con un 70% de los 383 inversores sondeados aún anticipando caídas (probablemente en el 2S23 – Bloomberg).

Por este motivo, más allá de los 25pb descontados para el FOMC y, sobre todo, un forward guidance que nos de más pistas sobre la esperada cercanía del final de ciclo, los resultados de Apple, Meta o Exxon de esta semana podrían ser igualmente relevantes.

En Europa, nuestros estrategas de renta variable tampoco lo ven claro y creen que el consenso sigue siendo optimista al esperar un +1,3% para el BpA del €Stoxx600 (FactSet). Crecimiento que se sumaría al 18,5% de 2022e en un entorno en el que además aún se esperan márgenes planos a/a a pesar de la fuerte inflación en costes de insumos y el gap con los precios de venta, sobre todo en servicios como relevaban los flash PMIs de enero.

Y es que, como apuntan nuestros colegas, el crecimiento del 50% en los beneficios de 2023 vs 2019, o un 10%/año, duplicaría el ritmo anual medio del +5% de los últimos veinte años. Las dudas sobre la sostenibilidad de un consumo empujado por los efectos re-apertura en un entorno de estancamiento económico (en el mejor de los casos) y de renta real disponible a la baja, son razonables.