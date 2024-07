Alphavalue/DIVACONS | The laying of the foundation stone for Germany’s first onshore Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal, which will be operated by Enagás and come on stream in 2027, was held last Friday in Stade.

More than 1,100 people will work on the construction of Europe’s two largest LNG tanks, each with a capacity of 240,000 cubic metres, which will also be able to operate with renewable ammonia. The terminal will be connected to the grid in three years.