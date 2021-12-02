Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) chooses Acciona to develop, with others, the biggest energy island in the world in Denmark

Link Securities | Acciona has teamed up with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and other European firms to develop the biggest energy island in the world in Denmark. The project aims to develop up to 10 GW of marine wind energy, with an investment estimated at 28 billion euros.

Acciona is participating in the consortium as the builder of the infrastructure, called VindØ Energy Island, which will extend initially for 120,000 square metres. CIP’s role is to promote the project in the name of VindØ, a consortium of investors. This is made up of Pension Denmark and PFA, two of the largest pension funds in Denmark, as well as the biggest Danish public services company, Andel. CIP is one of the leading global fund managers, focused on renewable energies, and it has a long track-record in marine wind energy. It has selected Acciona, Belgium’s DEME, Norway’s Boskalis and the Danish firm MT Højgaard International as contractors to execute the mega project. It will have some 200 large capacity wind turbines in the high seas.

The four companies, specialists in marine construction and offshore at a global level, make up Grupo Njord, which is being advised by the engineering consultant Niras. The artificial energy island in the North Sea will be located some 80-100 kilometres off the west coast of Denmark. There the conditions for the production of green energy based on marine wind energy are optimum. The island will be able to connect 10 GW of marine wind energy with Denmark and other neighbouring markets. These could include the UK, Germany or the Netherlands, supplying electricity for three million homes.