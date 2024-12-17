Corporación Financiera Alba’s delisting offer exceeds company’s 2007 all-time high of €60.70

Alphavalue / Divacons | As we highlighted on Friday, the March family agreed to delist the Spanish holding company through a takeover bid at a price of €84.20/share in cash, which represents a premium of 79.5% over the closing price of €46.9/share. This offer exceeds the all-time high reached in 2007 (€60.70). The takeover bid will be presented by the company together with Carlos March Delgado and his company Son Daviú, which he controls. After Friday’s session, we took profits and lowered our recommendation to “sell”. Corporación Finanaciera Alba shares soared +76.76% on Friday.