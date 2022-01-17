COTEC Foundation Launches An Open Call To Combat Inequality Through Innovation

#PIA2022 will select innovation projects with which Cotec will actively collaborate to combat any type of social divide. In addition to funding (up to 40,000 euros), Cotec will provide knowledge, experience, projection, access, visibility and positioning. To participate, all you need to do is register a proposal in less than 100 words, before 10 February, through the COTEC website.

The Cotec Foundation for Innovation is launching an open call to identify innovation projects that help to improve knowledge and combat inequality and social gaps, aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic. The aim of Cotec’s #PIA2022 programme is not to award prizes or hand out financial aid, but to establish collaborative partnerships to work together and help the selected projects to achieve their objectives.

The evaluators will take into account the appropriateness of the proposals to the nature of the call, as well as Cotec’s definition of innovation: “Any change (not only technological), based on knowledge (not only scientific), that generates value (not only economic)”.

In the three previous editions of the Cotec PIA Call for Proposals, more than 4,000 proposals from 31 countries and submitted by applicants aged 10 to 83 years old were evaluated. The finalists included mainly European and Latin American universities, schools and institutes, international organisations, business associations, start-up companies and NGOs, among others.