CVC Capital Partners, new candidate to buy Indra technology subsidiary Minsait for €1.8 billion

Posted By: The Corner 21st June 2024

Link Securities | CVC Capital Partners has joined Apax and Bain Capital as a candidate to buy Minsait, Indra’s technology subsidiary, which together could be worth up to €1.8 billion, as reported yesterday by ElConfidencial.com.

Cinven has already shown its interest in acquiring the payment media division, a deal that could be worth between €600 and €700 million.

According to these sources, these international private equity firms have already officially informed Indra that they want to take over one of these two business units after the Board of Directors of the multinational, in which the State owns 28% of the capital, chose Citi and AZ Capital at the end of May to initiate the sale. The operations could be accelerated and finalised shortly due to the great interest aroused in the market and the company’s need to raise funds to purchase Hispasat.

