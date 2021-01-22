Despite ECB’s Boost, Banks Tighten Credit Conditions Amid Fears About Debtor Solvency

This week the European Central Bank published the latest edition of its “Eurozone Bank Lending Survey” with 4Q20 data showing the need for continued generous support from the central bank.

Despite the measures implemented by the ECB, the logical fear of banks about the solvency of their debtors explains why the conditions for accessing bank credit are tightening. In 4Q20, credit conditions for households eased, but not in the case of companies, considering that both areas were severely deteriorated in 3Q20.

In fact, bank credit conditions for companies tightened considerably in the EMU aggregate, even though 3Q20 data were already negative. However, the figures show large differences between countries that are not a concidence. On the one hand, from the positive perspective, Italy is standing out with stable conditions in corporate lending, which was made possible by the fact that Giuseppe Conte’s government has articulated credit guarantees for an amount equivalent to one third of national GDP. By contrast, the worst situation was found in France, where conditions deteriorated sharply as a result of further restrictions to contain COVID- 19, strangling demand from many companies already facing severe difficulties. So it is not surprising that French banks are concerned about the solvency of many firms and are demanding greater loans to companies that were already facing severe difficulties before. So it is not surprising that French banks are concerned about the solvency of many companies and are demanding greater guarantees to grant them credit. Meanwhile, the situation in Spain is improving despite the severe environment , but this does not prevent the aggregate conditions of corporate credit in the EMU from worsening and so the demand for it. In this case, the downward effect resulting from the good performance of the primary corporate debt market should also be highlighted.