ECB reportedly asks some European banks to detail credit exposure to Grifols: Santander, BBVA and Caixabank in Spain

Posted By: The Corner 18th January 2024

Alphavalue /Divacons| According to Reuters, citing sources familiar with the matter, the ECB has reportedly asked some European banks to detail their credit exposure to the Catalan blood products company. Grifols had a net financial debt of €9.5 billion, according to data published in September, with a maturity of €1.8 billion in 2024. According to LSEG data, banks with credit exposure to Grifols in our coverage include BNP Paribas, Santander, BBVA and Caixabank.

One of the ECB’s concerns is that companies in the Grifols family that have taken out loans secured by Grifols shares could face problems due to the collapse of those shares on the stock market, as banks may be forced to demand additional collateral.

