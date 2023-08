Alphavalue / Divacons | The photovoltaic company’s shares fell 69.99% yesterday after the suspension of trading was lifted. It had been suspended since April 14 because the CNMV considered that the company had not provided sufficient information on its accounts. A fortnight ago, EiDf presented its restated accounts.

The 70% fall (it was limited to this level) to €8.93 meant the wiping out of 1.2 billion of stock market value in just one day.