Alphavalue/ Divacons| For the first time in Spain, sales of electric cars have exceeded those of plug-in hybrids in a month. According to data from the Spanish Association of Car and Truck Manufacturers (Anfac), 3,583 electric cars were registered in Spain in August, 156% more than the previous year, while plug-in hybrids delivered were 3,362, just 21% more than last year.