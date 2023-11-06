Top Stories

Employment in Spain: Social Security gains 92,862 contributors in October, while unemployment rises by 36,936

CdM| According to data published this Friday by the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, unemployment in Spain rose by 36,936 people in October compared with 19,800 the previous month (+1.3%), weighed down by the end of the tourist season. This rise makes it three consecutive months of increases in unemployment. With these figures, the total number of unemployed remains above the 2.7 million mark, from which it fell for the first time in 15 years last June.

Likewise, 1,396,514 contracts were registered in October, 8.4% less than in the same month of 2022. Permanent contracts fell by 12.7% in the last year to 608,769 and accounted for 43.6% of the total, while temporary contracts fell by 4.7% to 787,745.

Finally, Social Security added 92,862 employed persons in October due to the ‘back to school’ season, with a record number of female affiliates. Specifically, in seasonally adjusted values, enrolment increased in the month by 5,077 persons and by 500,094 contributors up to October, more than in the whole of 2022.

With this rise, the system reached 20,817,657 employed persons, its highest level for an October in the historical series. In fact, the Ministry of Inclusion has highlighted that between 5 and 30 October, the number of affiliates exceeded 20.8 million continuously in the daily series.

Women gained 86,876 new contributors in the month compared with September (+0.9%), compared with an increase in male employment of only 5,985 (+0.05%).

