Enagás estimates Spanish investment in H2Med at €1 billion, as it registers 650 green hydrogen projects

Posted By: The Corner 1st February 2024

Norbolsa| The company estimates that the investments planned to achieve the Spanish hydrogen infrastructure total €4.9 billion (€1.2 billion in underground storage and €3.7 billion in infrastructures). In this sense, for H2Med, an investment of €2,5 billion was estimated, of which €1 billion would be Spanish investment. The company registered 650 hydrogen projects from a total of 206 companies in the “Call for interest” process it launched last September to ascertain the existing appetite for hydrogen development.

Forty-five percent of the companies are producers, 40% are consumers and the remaining 16% are marketers. Some 65% of them focus on hydrogen production, 20% on consumption and the remaining 15% on marketing.

