Top Stories

Endesa handles over 100 calls from customers in Balearics due to storm damaging low-voltage lines

TOPICS:
endesa enelEnel is Spanish Endesa's main shareholder.

Posted By: The Corner 28th August 2023


Link Securities| The company estimates that more than 5,500 customers were left without electricity supply yesterday due to the storm affecting the Balearic Islands, according to Expansión today. The storm yesterday affected 18 medium-voltage lines that suffered failures. Endesa assigned 40 professionals to work in the field and another 40 to carry out manoeuvres in the company’s control centre. Endesa received more than 100 calls from customers for damage to low-voltage lines, affecting an estimated 871 customer

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.