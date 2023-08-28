Endesa handles over 100 calls from customers in Balearics due to storm damaging low-voltage lines



Link Securities| The company estimates that more than 5,500 customers were left without electricity supply yesterday due to the storm affecting the Balearic Islands, according to Expansión today. The storm yesterday affected 18 medium-voltage lines that suffered failures. Endesa assigned 40 professionals to work in the field and another 40 to carry out manoeuvres in the company’s control centre. Endesa received more than 100 calls from customers for damage to low-voltage lines, affecting an estimated 871 customer