Endesa wins floating solar energy tender for a dam in Portugal; first auction of its kind in the Iberian Peninsula

Alphavalue | Endesa, via its affiliate Endesa Generación Portugal, has won a connection right for 42 MW to install a floating photovoltaic solar energy project in the Portuguese dam Alto do Rabagão. The company said the auction it participated in was the first floating solar energy project for dams in the Iberian Peninsula.

The investment required will be 115 million euros, Endesa said.

Endesa won the floating solar energy project in the auction organised by the Portuguese government this Monday. A total of 263 megawatts (MW) in seven dams in the country were up for grabs.