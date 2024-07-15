Ercros: Bondalti’s acquisition bid price becomes €3.505/share

Banco Sabadell : In relation to the application for authorisation of the voluntary takeover bid launched by Bondalti Ibérica, S.L. for all the shares of Ercros, filed on 5 March 2024, which was admitted for processing by the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) on 20 March 2024, it is hereby stated that, as a result of the dividend of €0.096 gross per share paid by Ercros to its shareholders on 10 July 2024, the Offeror has deducted this amount from the price of the Offer. Consequently, after applying the aforementioned deduction and rounding up the result to a multiple of 5 in the third decimal place, the price of the Takeover Bid is now €3.505 per Ercros share.