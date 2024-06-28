Top Stories

Esseco Industrial launches takeover bid for Ercros at €3.84/share

Posted By: The Corner 28th June 2024

Link Securities| In a Significant Event sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), the Italian company Esseco Industrial S.p.A. has decided to launch a public, voluntary and competing tender offer (Tender Offer) for the acquisition of all the shares into which the share capital of Ercros (ECR) is divided.

The Offer is aimed at the entire share capital of Ercros, represented by 91,436,199 shares with a par value of €0.30 each, belonging to one and the same class and series and fully subscribed and paid up. The consideration offered by the Offeror to the holders of Ercros shares is €3.84 in cash per share (premium of 10.03% with respect to the closing price of Ercros yesterday). Consequently, the maximum total amount to be disbursed by the Offeror amounts to €351,115,004.16. The Offer price shall be paid in full in cash.

