The Spanish frozen dough giant, Europastry, will debut on the stock market on October 10, at a price that is expected to be set tomorrow, with a range between €15.85 and €18.75 per share. This will help boost its growth strategy and reduce debt. After several attempts in the past, the IPO process now includes a Public Offering of new shares (OPS) and a Public Sale Offering (OPV). The valuation of Europastry ranges between €1.327 and €1.570 billion.